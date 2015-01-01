Abstract

The study examines the prevalence of 12-month suicidal thoughts and lifetime suicide behaviors among young adults between 2000 and 2021. Data were drawn from the Health Barometer survey, a cross-sectional survey on a French national representative sample. The 2000, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021 survey waves were pooled to examine time trends in 12-month suicidal thoughts and lifetime suicidal behaviors among respondents aged 18 to 25 (n = 13,326), categorized based on sex and on their occupational status: students, those employed, and those who are neither in employment, education or training (NEETs). The 12-month prevalence of suicidal ideation among young adults in 2021 (6.8 %) is no different from that of 2000 (7.0 %), despite a U-shape curve in between. In contrast, the overall prevalence of lifetime suicide attempts was significantly higher in 2021 as compared to what was observed on average in the previous 21 years. In multivariate models, females and NEETs were overall at greatest risk for suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors. Additional attention and prevention efforts are needed to reach young adults who are neither in employment, education or training.

