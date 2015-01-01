SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Verfaellie M, Patt V, Lafleche G, Strang C, Vasterling JJ. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 333: e115768.

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.115768

38325161

Using a future event fluency task, the current study sought to examine future event construction in PTSD and to identify clinical profiles associated with altered event construction. Thirty-eight trauma exposed war-zone veterans with (n=25) and without (n=13) PTSD generated within one minute as many positive and negative future events as possible in the near and distant future. The PTSD group generated fewer specific, but not generic, events than the no-PTSD group, a difference that was amplified for positive events as a result of comorbid depression. Clinical correlates of event construction varied as a function of event valence.


Future event fluency; Future event generation

