Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Public health messaging during disasters help to provide knowledge and guidance for preventative behaviours and risk reduction. The aim of this review is to explore how public health messages are currently being provided during disasters and identify what influencing factors contribute to the effectiveness of these messages. STUDY DESIGN: Scoping review.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted using guidance from Joanna Briggs Methodology for Scoping Reviews. A narrative synthesis was utilised due to the heterogeneity of findings. The review included seventeen sources, addressing a variety of disasters around the globe over the past two decades.



RESULTS: Three key influencing factors were identified and are illustrated in a concept model called the Audience, Information, Messenger and Mode (AIMM) Public Health Messaging Scale. This conceptual model depicts considerations such as the quantity, quality, and framing of information, the human and technological sources used for delivery and the audience needs and capabilities required for optimal message impact and effectiveness.



CONCLUSIONS: Public health messages do influence prevention behaviours during disasters, but they must be carefully tailored and delivered to ensure adequate reach, comprehension, and compliance.

Language: en