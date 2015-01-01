SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Manaseer T, Al-Nassan SM, Taifour AM. S. Afr. J. Physiother. 2024; 80(1): e1955.

(Copyright © 2024, AOSIS OpenJournals)

10.4102/sajp.v80i1.1955

38322656

PMC10839240

Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are no studies investigating the level of knowledge about and attitude towards sports-related concussions (SRC) among sports coaches in Jordan.

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine the knowledge about and attitude towards SRC among Jordanian sports coaches.

METHOD: Our study was based on a cross-sectional survey. An Arabic version of the questionnaire from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was used to collect data. The survey identified participants' demographics and knowledge about (0-10 points with higher scores indicating a higher knowledge) and attitude towards (8-40 with lower scores indicating favourable attitudes) SRC. Descriptive statistics and the Kruskal-Wallis test were used to examine knowledge and attitude differences by demographic factors. Spearman's correlation examined the correlation between the total knowledge and attitude scores.

RESULTS: Participants included 193 coaches (62 basketball, 66 martial arts, 30 soccer, and 35 swimming). The median total knowledge and attitude scores were 4 and 30, respectively. The total knowledge score was the highest in martial arts coaches (median = 4) and those with graduate degrees (median = 5). The total attitude score was the lowest among basketball coaches (median = 28) and those who were 40-50 years old (median = 28). No significant correlation between knowledge and attitude scores was observed.

CONCLUSION: Jordanian coaches have a deficiency in knowledge about SRC and hold attitudes that are not consistent with current practice recommendations. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Knowledge and attitude about SRC can be improved through education, access to healthcare providers, and adherence to SRC management guidelines.


Language: en

Keywords

athletes; brain; brain concussion; physical therapists; schools

