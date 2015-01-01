|
Citation
|
Andrade FC, Burnell K, Godwin J, Hoyle RH. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38326713
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Adolescence is characterized by psychosocial and cognitive changes that can alter the perceived risk of negative effects of alcohol, opportunities to drink, and self-control. Few studies have investigated whether these factors change in their contribution to adolescent drinking over time. This study examined associations between perceived risk, opportunities to drink, self-control, and past-year drinking and investigated whether self-control buffers the effect of lower perceived risk and frequent drinking opportunities on the probability of past-year drinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; alcohol use; risk and protective factors; self-control