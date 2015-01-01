|
Citation
Afrouz R, Vassos S. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38323421
Abstract
While the proliferation of online social platforms has become a significant part of virtual interactions between intimate partners, digital technology has also created the conditions for increased control and abuse, which is known as "cyber-dating abuse," a technology-facilitated form of intimate partner violence. This paper reports a scoping review of qualitative studies to explore the patterns, nature, and consequences of cyber-dating abuse among young people and how digital technology influences dating abuse. Several databases were searched to find relevant papers, including EBSCOhost, Scopus, SocINDEX, ProQuest, Taylor and Francis Online, PubMed, and Google Scholar. All peer-reviewed papers that used qualitative and mixed methods exploring cyber-dating abuse since 2010 were scanned, and 23 papers were included in this scoping review. Thematic analysis was employed to analyze the data.
Keywords
adolescents; cyber-dating abuse; digital technology; intimate partner violence; social media; technology-facilitated sexual violence