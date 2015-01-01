SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rafay A. Workplace Health Saf. 2024; 72(2): 61-67.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/21650799231218946

PMID

38323596

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Baldia Factory (BF) fire incident in Pakistan was among the most tragic workplace fires in the world claiming the lives of more than 259 people.

METHODS: A case study was conducted to evaluate the state of the safety measures, firefighting systems, building regulations, employees' documentation, and compensation structures.

RESULTS: The case study found many deficiencies in the fire safety program and lack of adherence to and enforcement of existing fire regulations.

CONCLUSION: Findings are discussed in the context of fire safety regulations and enforcement in low- and middle-income countries such as Pakistan.


Language: en

Keywords

*Fires; *Workplace; building regulations; Convention 121; escape measures; Humans; ILO; Karachi; Pakistan; Safety; safety inspection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print