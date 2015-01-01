|
Citation
|
Rafay A. Workplace Health Saf. 2024; 72(2): 61-67.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38323596
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Baldia Factory (BF) fire incident in Pakistan was among the most tragic workplace fires in the world claiming the lives of more than 259 people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Fires; *Workplace; building regulations; Convention 121; escape measures; Humans; ILO; Karachi; Pakistan; Safety; safety inspection