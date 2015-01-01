Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Baldia Factory (BF) fire incident in Pakistan was among the most tragic workplace fires in the world claiming the lives of more than 259 people.



METHODS: A case study was conducted to evaluate the state of the safety measures, firefighting systems, building regulations, employees' documentation, and compensation structures.



RESULTS: The case study found many deficiencies in the fire safety program and lack of adherence to and enforcement of existing fire regulations.



CONCLUSION: Findings are discussed in the context of fire safety regulations and enforcement in low- and middle-income countries such as Pakistan.

