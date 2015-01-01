|
Caulkins JP, Schicker PC, Milward HB, Reuter P. Glob. Crime 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Overdose deaths in North America have soared, primarily because of the spread of illegally manufactured fentanyl. This paper uses detailed qualitative and transaction-level data to analyse an early and prominent dark web fentanyl-selling operation. The data record the date, drug, quantity, and selling price for 5,589 transactions comprising 872,659 items sold for a little over $2.8 million through AlphaBay.
cryptomarkets; dark web markets; drug markets; drug prices; Fentanyl; opioids