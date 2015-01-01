SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sevetlidis V, Pavlidis G, Mouroutsos SG, Gasteratos A. Computers (Basel) 2024; 13(2): e49.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/computers13020049

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Identifying accidents in road black spots is crucial for improving road safety. Traditional methodologies, although insightful, often struggle with the complexities of imbalanced datasets, while machine learning (ML) techniques have shown promise, our previous work revealed that supervised learning (SL) methods face challenges in effectively distinguishing accidents that occur in black spots from those that do not. This paper introduces a novel approach that leverages positive-unlabeled (PU) learning, a technique we previously applied successfully in the domain of defect detection. The results of this work demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in key performance metrics, including accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, and AUC, compared to SL methods. This study thus establishes PU learning as a more effective and robust approach for accident classification in black spots, particularly in scenarios with highly imbalanced datasets.


Language: en

Keywords

black spot identification; imbalanced datasets; positive-unlabeled learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print