Abstract

Identifying accidents in road black spots is crucial for improving road safety. Traditional methodologies, although insightful, often struggle with the complexities of imbalanced datasets, while machine learning (ML) techniques have shown promise, our previous work revealed that supervised learning (SL) methods face challenges in effectively distinguishing accidents that occur in black spots from those that do not. This paper introduces a novel approach that leverages positive-unlabeled (PU) learning, a technique we previously applied successfully in the domain of defect detection. The results of this work demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in key performance metrics, including accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, and AUC, compared to SL methods. This study thus establishes PU learning as a more effective and robust approach for accident classification in black spots, particularly in scenarios with highly imbalanced datasets.

