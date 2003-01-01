Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

This study aims to investigate the factors affecting the severity of trauma caused by traffic accidents based on Martrix Haddon; A systematic review and meta-analysis.

Methods:

In this study searched 5 international databases in this study, including Medline/PubMed, ProQuest, Scopus, Web of Knowledge, and Google Scholar, for published articles by the end of 2022. Data were entered into the statistical program and analyses were performed using STATA 17.0 software. OR values were computed for severity accidents.

Results:

Results of study showed that among the risk factors related to the host, not using helmet increased the risk of injury severity by 3.44 times compared to people who have used helmets (OR Not using helmet/Using helmet = 3.44, 95%CI: 2.27-5.00, P=0.001, I2=0.00%). Also, crossing over a center divider has a protective role for the risk of injury severity compared to undertaking (OR crossing over a center divider/undertaking=0.39, 95%CI: 0.20-0.75, P=0.01, I2=25.79%). in terms of the type of accident, accident of car-car reduces the risk of injury severity by 23% compared to accident of car-pedestrian (OR accident of car-car/accident of car-pedestrian=0.77, 95%CI: 0.61-0.96, P=0.02, I2=0.00%).

Conclusions:

It is necessary to pay attention to the intersection of human, vehicle and environmental risks and their contribution and how they interact. Based on the Haddon matrix approach, special strategies can be designed to prevent road damage. Safety standards for vehicles should also be addressed through stricter legal requirements and inspections.

