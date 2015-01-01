Abstract

(1) Background: Loneliness is inherently linked to social connections, with interpersonal communication playing a pivotal role. Despite this connection, limited research exists on the relationship between loneliness and communication among young adults. This study investigates the correlation between face-to-face, telephone, and online communication frequencies and loneliness among individuals in their 20s. (2) Methods: Using a dataset from a nationwide survey conducted by the Japanese Cabinet Office, this study focuses on 1812 respondents aged 20-30, selected from a random sample of 20,000 individuals aged 16 and older across Japan. (3) Results: A Multivariate Logistic Regression Analysis reveals a significant association between communication frequency and loneliness, even after adjusting for demographic characteristics. Notably, decreased communication frequency across all modalities correlated with increased loneliness. Online communication exhibited the highest impact, followed by face-to-face communication, with phone call communication ranking last. (4) Conclusions: This study emphasizes the importance of seamlessly integrating social networking service (SNS)-based communication with various forms of social interaction. A well-balanced integration of these approaches is crucial for mitigating loneliness among young individuals and promoting positive mental health outcomes.

Language: en