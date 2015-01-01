Abstract

The present study examined the association between general low self-control (LSC) and its three subcomponents: risk taking, self-centeredness, and impulsivity and various bystander behaviors of cyberbullying. The study utilized a bifactor modeling approach and included a sample of 501 adolescents aged 14-18 years old. Participants' behaviors were measured using a self-reported questionnaire. General LSC was positively associated with the cyberbully-supporters' and passive bystanders' behaviors. Additionally, risk taking was positively associated with both the victim-defender's and cyberbully-supporter's behaviors, while self-centeredness was positively associated with both the passive bystander's and the cyberbully-supporter's behaviors. Furthermore, impulsivity was positively associated with the cyberbully-supporter's behaviors. We conclude that general LSC plays an important role in understanding the cyberbully-supporter's and passive bystander's behaviors in cyberspace. Furthermore, the analysis revealed that LSC subcomponents were also associated with the bystanders' behaviors above and beyond the associations between general LSC and these types of behaviors.

