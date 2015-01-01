SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hester M, Walker SJ, Fahmy E, Myhill A. Soc. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 13(1): e10.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/socsci13010010

unavailable

Previous research highlighted that a fundamental rethink of the measurement of domestic abuse was needed in the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW). The research reported here aimed to develop and test new questions on domestic abuse for the CSEW to improve the headline prevalence measure, including frequency of abuse, to develop a way of measuring controlling or coercive behavior within the overall prevalence measure, and to develop a measure of the impact of abuse. The research included focus groups and interviews with victims (n = 27) to assess a set of draft questions and cognitive testing of revised questions with victims and the general public (n = 42). A final set of 24 questions was developed for use with victims of both intimate partner and family abuse, with an additional question for family abuse. The new questions were found to echo victim experiences and were deemed acceptable and reliable measures by victims and the general public for domestic abuse, including controlling and/or coercive behavior and impact. An analytical approach was recommended to improve the headline prevalence measure of domestic abuse by establishing 'high' and 'low' abuse profiles using measures of both behavior and impact.


abuse profiles; coercive control; domestic abuse; impact; measurement

