Abstract

The emergence of autonomous vehicles (AVs) presents a transformative shift in transportation, promising enhanced safety and economic efficiency. However, a fragmented legislative landscape across the United States hampers AV deployment. This fragmentation creates significant challenges for AV manufacturers and stakeholders. This research contributes by employing advanced machine learning (ML) techniques to analyze state data, aiming to identify factors associated with the likelihood of passing AV-friendly legislation, particularly regarding the requirement for human backup drivers. The findings reveal a nuanced interplay of socio-economic, political, demographic, and safety-related factors influencing the nature of AV legislation. Key variables such as democratic electoral college votes per capita, port tons per capita, population density, road fatalities per capita, and transit agency needs significantly impact legislative outcomes. These insights suggest that a combination of political, economic, and safety considerations shape AV legislation, transcending traditional partisan divides. These findings offer a strategic perspective for developing a harmonized regulatory approach, potentially at the federal level, to foster a conducive environment for AV development and deployment.

