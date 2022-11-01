Abstract

Background

Rubber latex processing acid poisoning is a frequently encountered phenomenon in Tripura. Formic acid is the preferred choice for coagulating rubber latex in rubber sheet manufacturing units. The objective of this study aimed to assess the epidemiological profile of poisoning deaths by rubber processing acid and to record their autopsy findings.

Methods

This was a 2-year prospective cross-sectional study of deaths by rubber processing acid ingestion, which were brought for postmortem examination in two health care institutes of Tripura. Profiles of the cases were noted from hospital records, family members, Inquest and Challan papers from police and autopsy findings. All data were entered in SPSS software version 23.0, and Pearson's correlation was used to correlate the corrosion of stomach and survival time.

Results

Of 42 cases, 30.90% were between the ages of 41 and 50 years, and the majority were rubber tappers (69.01%). Familial disharmony (52.38%) was the most common cause of acid consumption. Close proximity (within 1 km) of the rubber tapping area to the consumption spots was observed (59.52%). Overall, 97.62% of victims had corrosion of the stomach and congestion of internal organs, and the majority (66.67%) died within 24 h of consumption.

Conclusion

This study emphasises the mortality brought on by rubber latex processing formic acid in areas surrounding rubber plantation. The poisoning prevention and control can be strategised in pre-exposure and exposure levels among vulnerable population based upon Information, Education and Communication model.

