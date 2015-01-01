Abstract

Objective

To examine the roles of the default mode network (DMN) and executive control network (ECN) in prolonged recovery after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and relationships with indices of white matter microstructural injury.

Methods

Seventeen mTBI patients with persistent symptoms were imaged an average of 21.5 months post-injury, along with 23 healthy controls. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) was used to evaluate functional connectivity (FC) of the DMN and ECN. Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) quantified fractional anisotropy, along with mean, axial and radial diffusivity of white matter tracts.

Results

Compared to controls, patients with mTBI had increased functional connectivity of the DMN and ECN to brain regions implicated in salience and frontoparietal networks, and increased white matter diffusivity within the cerebrum and brainstem. Among the patients, FC was correlated with better neurocognitive test scores, while diffusivity was correlated with more severe self-reported symptoms. The FC and diffusivity values within abnormal brain regions were not significantly correlated.

Conclusion

For female mTBI patients with prolonged symptoms, hyper-connectivity may represent a compensatory response that helps to mitigate the effects of mTBI on cognition. These effects are unrelated to indices of microstructural injury, which are correlated with symptom severity, suggesting that rs-fMRI and DTI may capture distinct aspects of pathophysiology.

