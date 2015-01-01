SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Davis AS. Perspectives of the ASHA Special Interest Groups 2023; 8(1): 50-61.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1044/2022_PERSP-21-00281

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE:

The aim of this tutorial is to highlight racial bias and challenges for Black adult athletes' cognitive-communication disorders associated with sports-related concussion (SRC). The author discusses racial bias in SRC literature and research and cultural differences in the cognitive and communication styles of Black athletes that lead to bias. The tutorial highlights challenges placed on the Black athletes when culturally responsive practices are not used in research and clinical practice. Finally, speech-language pathology clinicians and researchers are provided with practical solutions to decrease racial barriers in SRC research and clinical practice.

Conclusion:

Challenges for Black adult athletes with SRC can be overcome when speech-language pathology clinicians and researchers increase their awareness of what causes racial health disparities, eliminate beliefs in stereotypes centered around the cognitive and communication styles of Black adults, and engage in culturally responsive practices that promote equity and inclusion.


Language: en
