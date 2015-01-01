Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) disrupt the coordinated activity of triple-network and produce impairments across several cognitive domains. The triple-network model posits a key role of the salience network (SN) that regulates interactions with the central executive network (CEN) and default mode network (DMN). However, the aberrant dynamic interactions among triple-network and associations with neurobehavioral symptoms in mild TBI was still unclear. In present study, we used brain network interaction index (NII) and dynamic functional connectivity to examine the time-varying cross-network interactions among the triple-network in 109 acute patients, 41 chronic patients, and 65 healthy controls. Dynamic cross-network interactions were significantly increased and more variable in mild TBI compared to controls. Crucially, mild TBI exhibited an increased NII as enhanced integrations between the SN and CEN while reduced coupling of the SN with DMN. The increased NII also implied much severer and multiple domains of cognitive impairments at both acute and chronic mild TBI. Abnormities in time-varying engagement of triple-network is a clinically relevant neurobiological signature of psychopathology in mild TBI. The findings provided align with and advance an emerging perspective on the importance of aberrant brain dynamics associated with highly disparate cognitive and behavioral outcomes in trauma.

