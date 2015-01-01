SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bayley MT, Janzen S, Harnett A, Bragge P, Togher L, Kua A, Patsakos E, Turkstra LS, Teasell R, Kennedy M, Marshall S, Ponsford J. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; 38(1): e1.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000826

unavailable

IT IS CRITICAL TO KEEP clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) up to date through integration of the latest evidence. Therefore, it is with great excitement that the INCOG team presents the INCOG 2.0 Guidelines for Cognitive Rehabilitation Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). In this brief introduction, we provide an overview of changes in the evidence from 2014; share insights into the current state and challenges implementing cognitive rehabilitation; and provide an overview of INCOG 2022.


