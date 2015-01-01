|
Citation
|
Uddin MK, Royhan ZN, Sumaiya S, Sadat MA, Chatterjee N. TAJ J. Teach. Assoc. 2023; 35(2): 119-124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Teachers Association of Rajshahi Medical College)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of death due to alcohol poisoning is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh. However, there is a lack of actual statistics regarding death cases due to alcohol poisoning in the Rajshahi region. Therefore, this study was designed to explore the recent statistical report of death cases due to alcohol poisoning in the Rajshahi region.
Language: en