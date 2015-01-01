Abstract

This paper explores the affective dimensions of the Taliban's violence in the Swat Valley of Pakistan, with a particular focus on the affective atmosphere of women's markets there. This paper explores: How is the affective atmosphere of women's markets in Swat embedded in the structure of feelings that forms the gendered geography of these markets in Swat? How were these culturally embedded places of sociality affected by Taliban's violence? What effect did Taliban's violence against women's markets create in the broader affective economy of fear and violence in Swat? How have these markets revived in the post-conflict Swat? Instead of top-down theorizing of these everyday affective dimensions of the gendered perspective on violence, the paper relies on local voices to explain how women's markets are perceived and lived during and after violent conflicts in the Swat Valley.

