Hirtenlehner H, Farrall S, Groß E. Eur. J. Criminol. 2023; 20(3): 834-855.

(Copyright © 2023, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/14773708231156330

Ample evidence suggests that women are more fearful of crime than men. The 'shadow of sexual assault hypothesis' offers a possible explanation for this gender gap: in patriarchal societies females are more afraid of sexual violence, which, in turn, drives their fear of other types of criminal victimization. Although the shadow hypothesis has received some empirical support, knowledge on the role of age in this context has remained scant. Therefore, the present study examines whether fear of sexual assault translates into fear of other offenses in all age segments of the female population, and whether the magnitude of this shadow effect varies with age. Statistical analyses are based on a large-scale random sample of women living in Germany. The findings suggest that although the proportion of women who are fearful of sexual assault declines with age, a shadow effect of this fear can be observed in all age groups. The 'radiation effect' of fear of sexual violence on fear of other crimes increases slightly with age. We interpret this interaction as result of older women's heightened vulnerability to many sorts of harm.


