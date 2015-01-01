Abstract

Currently, pest control work using speed sprayers results in increasing numbers of safety accidents such as worker pesticide poisoning and rollover of vehicles during work. To address this, there is growing interest in autonomous driving technology for speed sprayers. To commercialize and rapidly expand the use of self-driving speed sprayers, an economically efficient self-driving speed sprayer using a minimum number of sensors is essential. This study developed an orchard passage map using location data acquired from positioning sensors to generate autonomous driving paths, without installing additional sensors. The method for creating the orchard passage map presented in this study was to create paths using location data obtained by manually driving the speed sprayer and merging them. In addition, to apply the orchard passage map when operating autonomously, a method is introduced for generating an autonomous driving path for the work start point movement path, work path, and return point movement path.

