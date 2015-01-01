Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with bipolar disorder (BD) are more likely than the general population to experience traumatic events, particularly during childhood, and these may predict and be a risk factor for the development of complex PTSD (cPTSD). The presence of multiple traumas plays a relevant role from a psychopathological point of view, but little is known about the effect this may have on suicide attempts in patients with BD.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted comparing socio-demographic and clinical characteristics, recruiting 344 patients diagnosed with BD I and II, screened for the presence (or absence) of cPTSD using the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ). Suicide attempts were assessed directly during the clinical interview and from the patient's medical record.



RESULTS: The results emerging from the study indicate that cPTSD can be considered a risk factor for suicide attempts in patients with BD. Furthermore, evidence is provided to support the idea that cPTSD is highly prevalent in patients with BD and is related to a higher psychopathological burden.



CONCLUSIONS: The results recommend an urgent and comprehensive assessment of suicidal risk in patients with comorbidity of both bipolar disorder and cPTSD. There is a crucial demand for early intervention initiatives and proactive prevention strategies to address the intricate intersection of these mental health challenges.

