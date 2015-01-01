|
Iazzolino AM, Valenza M, D'Angelo M, Longobardi G, Stefano VD, Visalli G, Steardo L, Scuderi C, Steardo L. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(3): e673.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Patients with bipolar disorder (BD) are more likely than the general population to experience traumatic events, particularly during childhood, and these may predict and be a risk factor for the development of complex PTSD (cPTSD). The presence of multiple traumas plays a relevant role from a psychopathological point of view, but little is known about the effect this may have on suicide attempts in patients with BD.
suicide; trauma; bipolar disorder; cPTSD