Abstract

In 2021, an 8-mg intranasal naloxone product was approved by the Food and Drug Administration; however, no studies have examined outcomes among persons who receive the 8-mg naloxone product and those who receive the usual 4-mg product. During March 2022-August 2023, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) supplied some New York State Police (NYSP) troops with 8-mg intranasal naloxone; other troops continued to receive 4-mg intranasal naloxone to treat suspected opioid overdose. NYSP submitted detailed reports to NYSDOH when naloxone was administered. No significant differences were observed in survival, mean number of naloxone doses administered, prevalence of most postnaloxone signs and symptoms, postnaloxone anger or combativeness, or hospital transport refusal among 4-mg and 8-mg intranasal naloxone recipients; however, persons who received the 8-mg intranasal naloxone product had 2.51 times the risk for opioid withdrawal signs and symptoms, including vomiting, than did those who received the 4-mg intranasal naloxone product (95% CI = 1.51-4.18). This initial study suggests no benefits to law enforcement administration of higher-dose naloxone were identified; more research is needed to guide public health agencies in considering whether 8-mg intranasal naloxone confers additional benefits for community organizations.

Language: en