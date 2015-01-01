Abstract

Background and aims Both local socio-economic conditions and prescription opioid supply are associated with drug overdose deaths, which exhibit substantial geographical heterogeneity across the United States. We measured whether the associations of prescription opioid supply with drug overdose deaths vary by local socio-economic conditions. Design Ecological county-level study, including 3109 US counties between 2006 and 2019 (n = 43 526 county-years) using annual mortality data. Setting United States. Cases A total of 711 447 drug overdose deaths. Measurements We modeled overdose counts using Bayesian hierarchical Poisson models, estimating associations between four types of drug overdose deaths (deaths involving any drugs, any opioid, prescription opioids only and heroin), prescription opioid supply and five socio-economic indicators: unemployment, poverty rate, income inequality, Rey index (components include mean household income, % high school graduates, % blue-collar workers and unemployment rate), and American human development index (HDI; an indicator of community wellbeing).



FINDINGS Drug overdose deaths and all substance-specific overdose deaths were higher in counties with higher income inequality [adjusted odds ratios (aORs) = 1.09-1.13], Rey index (aORs = 1.15-1.21) and prescription opioid supply (aORs = 1.14-1.21), and lower in counties with higher HDI scores (aORs = 0.75-0.92). Poverty rate, income inequality and HDI scores were found to modify the effect of prescription opioid supply on heroin overdose deaths. The plot of the interactions showed that when disadvantage is high, increasing prescription opioid supply does not increase heroin overdose deaths. The less disadvantage there is, indicated by lower poverty rates, higher HDI scores and lower income inequality, the greater the effect of increasing prescription opioid supply relative to population size on heroin overdose deaths in US counties.



CONCLUSIONS In the United States, prescription opioid supply is associated with higher drug overdose deaths; associations are stronger in counties with less disadvantage and less income inequality, but only for heroin overdose deaths.

Language: en