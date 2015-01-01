|
Fink DS, Keyes KM, Branas C, Cerdá M, Gruenwald P, Hasin D. Addiction 2023; 118(6): 1072-1082.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
Background and aims Both local socio-economic conditions and prescription opioid supply are associated with drug overdose deaths, which exhibit substantial geographical heterogeneity across the United States. We measured whether the associations of prescription opioid supply with drug overdose deaths vary by local socio-economic conditions. Design Ecological county-level study, including 3109 US counties between 2006 and 2019 (n = 43 526 county-years) using annual mortality data. Setting United States. Cases A total of 711 447 drug overdose deaths. Measurements We modeled overdose counts using Bayesian hierarchical Poisson models, estimating associations between four types of drug overdose deaths (deaths involving any drugs, any opioid, prescription opioids only and heroin), prescription opioid supply and five socio-economic indicators: unemployment, poverty rate, income inequality, Rey index (components include mean household income, % high school graduates, % blue-collar workers and unemployment rate), and American human development index (HDI; an indicator of community wellbeing).
Drug overdose; effect modifier; epidemiological; mortality; opioids; prescription opioid supply; small-area analysis; social determinants; socio-economic factors