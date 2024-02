Abstract

Dr. Akkan Avci was misspelled in the author list for "QTc Intervals in Drug Poisoning Patients with Tricyclic Antidepressants and Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors" published in American Journal of Therapeutics 17(1):30-33, January/February 2010.1



The publisher apologizes for the error.



The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database

Language: en