Abstract

Introduction. It is generally accepted that age influences neuropsychological and neurophysiological findings due to a decrease in memory and attention in older age groups as a result of diseases and damage to the central nervous system of various origins. This should be taken into account when dealing with patients who underwent mild blast traumatic brain injury (mbTBI), and focus on standard characteristics considering the age factor.



Purpose: to investigate the influence of the age factor on the characteristics of cognitive evoked potentials in patients with post-concussion syndrome (PCS) in the long-term period of mbTBI.



Materials and methods. The study involved 41 patients with PCS aged 18-45 years (study group) and 30 healthy subjects (control group). The patients were in the late period of trauma (from 6 months to 3 years). The age distribution of patients in the study group was the following: 6 patients under 30 years old, 18 patients aged 31-40 years, 17 patients over 40 years old. Neuropsychological testing was performed according to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Scale. Quantitative electroencephalography was performed according to standard parameters (sensitivity ‒ 70 μV/cm, time constant ‒ 0.1 s, filter ‒ 40 Hz).



The results. Neurophysiological testing using the CEP P300 method allows us to verify the dysfunction of brain activity in the form of attention and memory disorders in patients with PCS as a result of mbTBI in the chronic period of damage. Exceeding the upper limit of the age norm of P2 and P3 latency components of CEP P300 is statistically significantly associated with the presence of cognitive impairment in patients with PCS.



Conclusions. The CEP P300 method can be recommended for the use in the complex diagnostics of cognitive disorders in patients with PCS in the subacute and chronic periods of the injury. In the clinical interpretation of latency characteristics of CEP P300 components, it is reasonable to focus on standard parameters, including age factor.

Language: uk