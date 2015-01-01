Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) may lead to an increase in intracranial pressure (ICP) as well as impairment of cerebral vascular reactivity and the autonomic nervous system. This study aimed to investigate individual patterns of changes in baroreflex sensitivity (BRS) along with the assessment of pressure reactivity index (PRx) and ICP after TBI.



Materials and methods

Twenty-nine TBI patients with continuous arterial blood pressure (ABP) and ICP monitoring were included. BRS was calculated using the sequential cross-correlation method. PRx was estimated using slow-wave oscillations of ABP and ICP. Outcome was assessed using the Glasgow Outcome Scale.



Results

Pooled data analysis of the lower breakpoint during the week that followed TBI revealed that BRS reached a minimum about 2 days after TBI. In patients with good outcome, there was a significant increase in BRS during the 7 days following TBI: rp = 0.21; p = 0.008 and the temporal changes in BRS showed either a “U-shaped” pattern or a gradual increase over time. The BRS value after 1.5 days was found to be a significant predictor of mortality (cut-off BRS = 1.8 ms/mm Hg; AUC = 0.83). In patients with poor outcome, ICP and PRx increased while BRS remained low.



Conclusions

We found an association between temporal patterns of BRS and prognosis in the early days following TBI. Further research in a larger cohort of patients is needed to confirm the weight of these preliminary observations for prediction of prognosis in TBI patients.

