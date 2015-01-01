Abstract

This paper investigates the ability of autonomous driving systems to predict outcomes by considering human factors like gender, age, and driving experience, particularly in the context of safety-critical events. The primary objective is to equip autonomous vehicles with the capacity to make plausible deductions, handle conflicting data, and adjust their responses in real-time during safety-critical situations. A foundational dataset, which encompasses various driving scenarios such as lane changes, merging, and navigating complex intersections, is employed to enable vehicles to exhibit appropriate behavior and make sound decisions in critical safety events. The deep learning model incorporates personalized cognitive agents for each driver, considering their distinct preferences, characteristics, and requirements. This personalized approach aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of autonomous driving, contributing to the ongoing development of intelligent transportation systems. The efforts made contribute to advancements in safety, efficiency, and overall performance within autonomous driving systems. To describe the causal relationship between external factors like weather conditions and human factors, and safety-critical driver behaviors, various data mining techniques can be applied. One commonly used method is regression analysis. Additionally, correlation analysis is employed to reveal relationships between different factors, helping to identify the strength and direction of their impact on safety-critical driver behavior.

