Abstract

The need for robust rainfall estimation has increased with more frequent and intense floods due to human-induced land use and climate change, especially in urban areas. Besides the existing rainfall measurement systems, citizen science can offer unconventional methods to provide complementary rainfall data for enhancing spatial and temporal data coverage. This demand for accurate rainfall data is particularly crucial in the context of smart city innovations, where real-time weather information is essential for effective urban planning, flood management, and environmental sustainability. Therefore, this study provides proof-of-concept for a novel method of estimating rainfall intensity using its recorded audio in an urban area, which can be incorporated into a smart city as part of its real-time weather forecasting system. This study proposes a convolutional neural network (CNN) inversion model for acoustic rainfall intensity estimation. The developed CNN rainfall sensing model showed a significant improvement in performance over the traditional approach, which relies on the loudness feature as an input, especially for simulating rainfall intensities above 60 mm/h. Also, a CNN-based denoising framework was developed to attenuate unwanted noises in rainfall recordings, which achieved up to 98% accuracy on the validation and testing datasets. This study and its promising results are a step towards developing an acoustic rainfall sensing tool for citizen-science applications in smart cities. However, further investigation is necessary to upgrade this proof-of-concept for practical applications.

