Abstract

The concept of Smart Cities integrates innovative technologies to improve citizens' quality of life in towns and cities worldwide. Crisis management is a separate section directly managed by the leadership of municipalities, cities and counties in cooperation between police, fire and municipal police to ensure the safety of residents and safety in public spaces. The purpose of this study is to investigate to which extent publicly available information related to the field of crisis management is unavailable to residents in municipalities, towns and cities through online information systems. The primary aim is to provide suggestions for a general information system structure and content that would highlight and satisfy the need to address the crisis management issue, especially in providing immediate information to the population through an innovative online form. The achievement of this goal is methodologically based on qualitative research analysing and comparing the information published for residents through Smart City information systems in selected towns and municipalities. Document analysis or conceptual design was applied, and evaluation criteria for objective assessment of Smart City information systems were appropriately determined. The comparative analysis based on this set of criteria enabled the development of the proposals of information systems' content that can be used to keep the information systems for Smart Cities in cities, municipalities and regions, actual and beneficial. From the available resources, two main modules that focused either on citizens or cities were synthesised. Moreover, SWOT analysis or the Smart Regions Rapid Response structure was derived. Acquired results outline generic structures and contents that support the development of the concept of Smart Cities and can be suitably implemented for the development of the modification of information systems containing relevant information for residents, cities and municipalities, focusing on citizen safety.

