SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Myronenko S, Oborskyi H, Dmytryshyn D, Shobik V, Lauwers D, Witlox F. Smart Cities (Basel) 2023; 6(3): 1398-1415.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/smartcities6030067

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Consistent and reliable information on passenger traffic is considered crucial for the efficient operation of the public transport (PT) network. The PT network is used to improve public services and thus attract more passengers. This study evaluated the passenger traffic in Odesa, Ukraine, due to the inefficient urban transport system. The main aim of this study was to make PT better by examining passenger distribution on traffic routes and specifying characteristics of PT travel influencing individual satisfaction. The metric-tabular method was used to collect data and examine the number of incoming and outgoing passengers at each bus stop. The results of the passenger and PT analysis provide valuable recommendations for optimizing future routes. It is beneficial for transport companies to implement such recommendations so that inefficient transport on the route can be reduced by either reforming the route network or choosing the optimal number of buses. According to the findings of this study, understanding PT services is the most important determinant of PT adoption. The main implications of the findings are of particular interest to policymakers who develop policies in the field of passenger transport and also to transport scientists and students.


Language: en

Keywords

metric-tabular method; public transport; route; street and road network; urban transport industry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print