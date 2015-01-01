Abstract

In recent years, the rapid advancement of technology has caused an increase in the development of wearable products. These are portable devices that can be worn by people. The main goal of these products is to improve the quality of life as they focus on the safety, assistance and entertainment of their users. The introduction of many new technologies has allowed these products to evolve into many different fields with multiple uses. The way in which the design of wearable products/devices is approached requires the study and recording of multiple factors so that the final device is functional and efficient for its user. The current research presents an in-depth overview of research studies dealing with the development, design and manufacturing of wearable products/devices and applications/systems in general. More specifically, in this review, a comprehensive classification of wearable products/devices in various sectors and applications was carried out, resulting in the creation of eight different categories. A total of 161 studies from the last 13 years were analyzed and commented on. The findings of this review show that the use of new technologies such as 3D scanning and 3D printing are essential tools for the development of wearable products. In addition, many studies observed the use of various sensors through which multiple signals and data could be recorded. Finally, through the eight categories that the research studies were divided into, two main conclusions emerged. The first conclusion is that 3D printing is a method that was used the most in research. The second conclusion is that most research directions concern the safety of users by using sensors and recording anthropometric dimensions.

