Abstract

Autonomous driving in unstructured environments is crucial for various applications, including agriculture, military, and mining. However, research in unstructured environments significantly lags behind that in structured environments, mainly due to the challenges posed by harsh environmental conditions and the intricate interactions between vehicles and terrains. This article first categorizes unstructured path planning into hierarchical and end-to-end approaches and then the special parts compared to structured path planning are emphatically reviewed, such as terrain traversability analysis, cost estimation, and terrain-dependent constraints. This article offers a comprehensive review of the relevant factors, vehicle-terrain interactions, and methods of terrain traversability analysis. The estimation methods of safety cost, energy cost, and comfort cost are also emphatically summarized. Moreover, the constraints caused by the limits of terrains and vehicles are discussed. The applications of algorithms in recent articles for path planners are reviewed. Finally, crucial areas requiring further research are analyzed in unstructured path planning.

