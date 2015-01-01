Abstract

Trauma is universal, affecting health and behavioral choices. Trauma Informed Care (TIC) principles guide healthcare providers to avoid re-traumatization. States now mandate Trauma Informed Care (TIC) education. When implemented consistently, TIC benefits all. Adequate information integrating TIC principles in forensic nurse education exists. However, the application of TIC principles in forensic nurse practices remains elusive to measurement. The study's purpose is to explore forensic nurse knowledge before and following basic TIC interventional education, and recognition of TIC responses necessary to promote changes in behavior. The design is pre-, educational intervention, post-, and post-post survey that measures change in TIC intervention recognition. The analysis is a descriptive, correlational study to discover learning trends in practicing forensic nurses, determining the validity and reliability of the survey questions using an item response theory (IRT) model. Nineteen forensic nurses participated in the pre-test, intervention, post-, and/or post-post-test. The results revealed that nurses with >3 years' and <10 years' experience in nursing and forensic nursing are more likely to recognize TIC learning in a variety of situations. The authors summarize that moral conflict may influence choice in answers, reflecting a lack of recognition of TIC.

Language: en