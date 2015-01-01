SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sanchez R, Speck PM. J. Acad. Forensic Nurs. 2023; 1(2): 19-34.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Forensic Nursing and Mount Royal University)

10.29173/jafn664

unavailable

Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) is the fastest growing crime globally. Vulnerable adolescents are primary targets of sex traffickers. DMST delays adolescent development following their treatment during and environmental conditions while in The Life. This qualitative study reveals elopement decisions are fraught with barriers to elope and seeking safety. The research uncovered a non-linear process that affects their development, as yet described in the conceptual models: The War MAZE© and Conquering the War MAZE©. These new insights help healthcare providers identify readiness to elope and elopement victory by recognizing the adolescent's barriers to elopement. The results explain DMST elopement from a developmental perspective by analyzing qualitative data from survivor voices, which supports gender equity and empowerment of women. The findings inform healthcare providers in planning inclusive trauma-informed care approaches and unbiased research designed to safeguard DMST survivors during their recovery processes.

Language: en

academy of forensic nursing; best practice; case studies; clinicians; educators; forensic nursing; health legislation; health policy; healthcare; nurses; open access; patients; peer-reviewed; professionals; research; reviews; scholarship; trauma; violence

