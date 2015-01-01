Abstract

The forensic nurse purports a trauma informed and person-centered approach, focusing on the health needs of the patient with a rape experience. Timing of evidence collection recently expanded, but with passing time, DNA detection decreases. One solution proposed for victims is to self-collect following rape. The concept of self-collection was viewed as controversial, evoking mixed provider reactions. To bring clarity to issues faced by victims in remote and rural areas, and for those not ready to report, an integrative literature review method targeted strengths and gaps in evidence necessary for perspective before action or reaction to the post-rape self-collection proposal. The integrative literature review explored PubMed, responsive article citations, and gray literature for publications with systematic- or meta-analysis about self-collection. One article was responsive for self-collection post-rape, so parallel literature about sensitive self-collected testing was used. Analysis identified four areas of consideration: the patient, the medical forensic provider, the evidence, and the system. The authors identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to patients wishing to participate or not in the adjudication of the crimes against them. The authors found gaps in the evidence about rape self-collection and found significant evidence in the self-collection of sensitive tests in the literature that concluded self-collection post-rape is a viable option when instructions meet or exceed the current practices of the forensic nurse responding to rape victims today.

Language: en