|
Citation
|
Lewis-O'Connor A, Sievers V. J. Acad. Forensic Nurs. 2023; 1(1): 42-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Forensic Nursing and Mount Royal University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Trauma-informed care is a popular term used today, yet its application and how it is applied varies. This article will address: what is trauma? what is trauma-informed care (TIC) ? and examples of how to apply the guiding principles of TIC into practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academy of forensic nursing; best practice; case studies; clinicians; educators; forensic nursing; health legislation; health policy; healthcare; nurses; open access; patients; peer-reviewed; professionals; research; reviews; scholarship; trauma; violence