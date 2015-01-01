SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Lewis-O'Connor A, Sievers V. J. Acad. Forensic Nurs. 2023; 1(1): 42-50.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Forensic Nursing and Mount Royal University)

10.29173/jafn653

unavailable

Trauma-informed care is a popular term used today, yet its application and how it is applied varies. This article will address: what is trauma? what is trauma-informed care (TIC) ? and examples of how to apply the guiding principles of TIC into practice.


academy of forensic nursing; best practice; case studies; clinicians; educators; forensic nursing; health legislation; health policy; healthcare; nurses; open access; patients; peer-reviewed; professionals; research; reviews; scholarship; trauma; violence

