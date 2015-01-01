Abstract

The temperature prediction of hoist motor is one of the effective ways to ensure the safe production of mine hoist. Digital twin technology is a technology that combines the physical system of the real world with the digital model of the virtual world. Through digital twin technology, the physical system in the real world can be monitored and simulated in a virtual environment, and the state information of these systems can be monitored in real time. Recurrent neural network is a kind of neural network suitable for processing sequence data, which can automatically extract and learn the feature information in sequential data. To achieve online monitoring and over-advance perception of the temperature of the mine hoist motor, a temperature prediction and advance sensing method based on digital twins and recurrent neural network is proposed. To begin with, a high-fidelity digital twin monitoring system for mine hoists is constructed, enabling the acquisition of real-time temperature data. These temperature data are then fed into a neural network for feature extraction and precise prediction of the motor's state. Subsequently, based on the temperature prediction module in the digital twin hoist monitoring system, a user interface (UI) is developed, and a fully functional digital twin temperature monitoring system is built and experimentally validated. The experimental results demonstrate that the digital twin system effectively monitors the real-time temperature state of the motor during the operation of the mine hoist. Furthermore, the integration of digital twin and recurrent neural network enables the accurate prediction and proactive detection of temperature variations in the motor of the mine hoist. This innovative approach introduces a novel perspective for implementing predictive maintenance in the mining industry, enhancing the safety and reliability of mine hoists. Additionally, it offers valuable technical support in improving maintenance efficiency and reducing associated costs.

