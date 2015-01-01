Abstract

Stability prediction of the securing system for autonomous trucks is an important prerequisite for achieving safety monitoring of large cargo transportation and improving logistics efficiency. Considering the side slide risk of large cargo and the inability to predict stability using the existing under-constrained friction securing model, this paper proposes a new vehicle-cargo securing model based on the 6-SPS parallel mechanism. By establishing an analytical 3-DOF model, the dynamics performance of the vehicle-cargo system is analyzed based on the response solution under sinusoidal excitations. To verify the correctness of the analytical model, a multi-body dynamics model of the whole vehicle-cargo system based on the three-dimensional geometric model and the 6-SPS parallel mechanism is established for simulation in ADAMS. According to road class, pavement roughness is modeled by a white noise power spectrum method as the excitation in the simulation. The results show that the dynamics response of the analytical model accords well with that of the simulation model, with relative errors of 8.34% and 0.036% in amplitude and frequency, respectively. The proposed method can provide theoretical support for accurate stability prediction and for achieving safety monitoring of large cargo transportation for autonomous trucks.

