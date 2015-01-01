Abstract

The rapid development of automated vehicle technology requires reasonable test scenarios and comprehensive evaluation methods. This paper proposes an evaluation method for automated vehicles combining subjective and objective factors. First, we propose a method for automatically generating test scenarios and for batch testing autonomous vehicles. Then, the use of the target layer, total index layer, and index layer of automated vehicles is proposed to establish a more comprehensive evaluation system for automated vehicles. Specifically, the analytic hierarchy process (AHP, subjective) and improved criteria importance though intercriteria correlation (CRITIC, objective) methods are used to determine the weight of the indicators, and a two-level fuzzy comprehensive (subjective and objective) evaluation method is adopted to comprehensively evaluate the performance of the automated vehicles. Finally, the effectiveness of the proposed evaluation method combining subjective and objective factors is verified through virtual simulations and real-world experiments. Through a combination of subjective and objective methods, improved results can be obtained for safety, efficiency, economy, intelligence, and comfort tests.

