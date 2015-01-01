SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang C, Hu H, Gan J. Machines (Basel) 2023; 11(4): e415.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/machines11040415

As a temporary means of water transportation, floating bridges play an important role in the military and other fields. However, traditional floating bridges have limitations such as large size, heavy weight, and slow construction time. In this paper, we propose a rigid-flexible composite folding floating bridge. The main structure of the floating bridge consists of three layers: the bridge deck, airbag, and water bag. The floating bridge units are connected by flexible connectors to allow for pre-connection and folding of the bridge, reducing storage and transportation space, and improving construction efficiency. The proposed floating bridge also has a complete engineering application design and has been checked for safety and reliability (including the strength, buoyancy, and bearing capacity of the connections). We used AQWA software to simulate and analyze the anchorage scheme of the floating bridge and its response to wave loads and conducted a ballast test on a floating bridge model to verify its feasibility as a main bearing body. The results show that the floating bridge we designed has the advantages of being lightweight, having fewer consumables, having a small storage and transportation space, and being able to be constructed quickly.


flexible connection; floating bridge; rapid construction; rigid-flexible combination; traffic emergency

