Abstract

Intelligent lower-limb prosthesis appears in the public view due to its attractive and potential functions, which can help amputees restore mobility and return to normal life. To realize the natural transition of locomotion modes, locomotion mode classification is the top priority. There are mainly five steady-state and periodic motions, including LW (level walking), SA (stair ascent), SD (stair descent), RA (ramp ascent), and RD (ramp descent), while ST (standing) can also be regarded as one locomotion mode (at the start or end of walking). This paper mainly proposes four novel features, including TPDS (thigh phase diagram shape), KAT (knee angle trajectory), CPO (center position offset) and GRFPV (ground reaction force peak value) and designs ST classifier and artificial neural network (ANN) classifier by using a user-dependent dataset to classify six locomotion modes. Gaussian distributions are applied in those features to simulate the uncertainty and change of human gaits. An angular velocity threshold and GRFPV feature are used in the ST classifier, and the artificial neural network (ANN) classifier explores the mapping relation between our features and the locomotion modes. The results show that the proposed method can reach a high accuracy of 99.16% ± 0.38%. The proposed method can provide accurate motion intent of amputees to the controller and greatly improve the safety performance of intelligent lower-limb prostheses. The simple structure of ANN applied in this paper makes adaptive online learning algorithms possible in the future.

