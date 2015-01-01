Abstract

The charging station has a vital role in the electric vehicle sector. The charging station provides supply (AC or DC) to vehicles as per requirements. The charging station infrastructure includes software and hardware that ensure energy transfer and safety. Communication is mandatory to transmit messages that contain information from the battery management system and charger. This research focuses on implementing the communication between the charger controller and the battery management system. This paper adopts the controller area network (CAN) bus charger communication protocol based on the SAE J1939 standard from the Society of Automotive Engineers. The data are transmitted over a network to facilitate the information that is to be conveyed by an electronic control unit. The vehicle communicates via the battery management system to the charger controller using CAN communication. The charger power modules with AC to DC and DC to DC converters uses Modbus communication protocol. Therefore, this paper integrates CAN bus and Modbus communication protocols and implements the communication between charger and electric vehicle battery management system using a cost-effective Arduino UNO micro-controller. Using the CAN bus module (MCP2515) and Modbus module (MAX485), the distance between the electric vehicle and the charger is increased. Finally, the communication is validated using PCAN View software.

