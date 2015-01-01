Abstract

The tire/road peak friction coefficient (TRPFC) is the core parameter of vehicle stability control, and its estimation accuracy significantly affects the control effect of active vehicle safety. To estimate the peak adhesion coefficient accurately, a new method for the comprehensive adhesion coefficient of three-dimensional pavement based on a dimensionless data-driven tire model is proposed. Firstly, in order to accurately describe the contact state between the three-dimensional road surface and the tire during driving, stress distribution and multi-point contact are introduced into the vertical dynamic model and a new tire model driven by dimensionless data is established based on the normalization method. Secondly, the real-time assessment of lateral and longitudinal adhesion coefficients of three-dimensional pavement is realized with the unscented Kalman filter (UKF). Finally, according to the coupling relationship between the longitudinal tire adhesion coefficient and the lateral tire adhesion coefficient, a fuzzy reasoning strategy of fusing the longitudinal tire adhesion coefficient and the lateral tire adhesion coefficient is designed. The results of vehicle tests prove that the method proposed in this paper can estimate the peak adhesion coefficient of pavement quickly and accurately.

Language: en