Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Monoamine neurotransmitters play a role in aggression, especially when altered by illicit substances. However, some literature suggests that not all illicit substances may lead to aggression, notably psychedelics. This narrative review investigates the associations between serotonergic psychedelics and MDMA on aggressive behaviour.



METHODS: PubMed and PsycINFO were searched for original, peer-reviewed articles evaluating the effects of serotonergic psychedelics and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) on violent and aggressive behavior using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines.



RESULTS: After removing duplicates, a total of 555 articles were screened, with 16 meeting the inclusion criteria. One additional article was obtained through reference screening bringing the total to 17 articles. Of these 17 articles, 14 studies focused on MDMA and three on serotonergic psychedelics.



FINDINGS were mixed, with some results demonstrating increased aggression following psychedelics and others suggesting protective effects. Limitations in the current literature include varied definitions of psychedelics, lack of standardized objective outcome measures, and failure to control for confounding.



CONCLUSION: As psychedelic research continues to expand, further assessment on the effects of serotonergic psychedelics and MDMA on aggressive behavior is required.

Language: en